The Winnipeg Jets have talked contract with Cole Perfetti over the course of the summer. With training camp now underway, the pressure was on both sides to get a contract figured out. The Jets are done with NHL Free Agency, giving the team ample time to focus on Perfetti. On Monday, it seems the two sides have finally figured something out.

The Jets and Perfetti have agreed to a two-year contract, according to TSN insider Darren Dreger. This two-year contract carries an average annual value of $3.25 million. Perfetti will become a restricted free agent once again in 2026, according to PuckPedia.

Perfetti has played parts of three seasons in the NHL with the Jets. The Winnipeg center played a career-high 71 games in 2023-24. The former 10th overall pick scored 19 goals and 38 points in the regular season. He played just one game in the Stanley Cup Playoffs as he failed to record a point against the Colorado Avalanche.

Cole Perfetti, Jets end months of speculation

Cole Perfetti is not the only high-profile restricted free agent to sign late in the offseason. The Detroit Red Wings signed Lucas Raymond around a week ago. And within the last few days, the Red Wings also signed Moritz Seider. Additionally, the New Jersey Devils signed Dawson Mercer recently.

Perfetti, though, had a more interesting process. The former Saginaw Spirit star has flashed the potential that made him a top-10 pick in 2020. However, he has had a lot of ups and downs in the NHL. His 2023-24 campaign is proof of this.

Perfetti had a nice season last year. He scored nearly 20 goals for the first time. And putting up nearly 40 points is nothing to scoff at. However, his performance was below his pace from the 2022-23 season. Perfetti scored nine goals and 30 points in 51 games that year. At an 82-game pace, that's good for 14 goals and 48 points.

It's a notable decline from year to year, despite playing more games. In saying this, Perfetti should receive ample opportunity to reach a new level in 2024-25. The Jets forward could slot in as a middle-six center this upcoming season. Sean Monahan left for the Columbus Blue Jackets in the offseason, leaving room for someone to step up.

Perfetti is certainly a player fans will want to keep an eye on this year. He could very well breakout for the Jets in 2024-25. If that happens, his contract negotiations in 2026 will definitely be one of the stories of that offseason.