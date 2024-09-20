The Detroit Red Wings have finally concluded their offseason business. Detroit signed Lucas Raymond to an eight-year contract earlier in the week. That same day, they also signed Jonatan Berggren to a one-year contract. And on Thursday, the Red Wings finally signed Moritz Seider after months of discussion and speculation.

Seider is now the second-highest-paid Red Wings player, according to PuckPedia. He surpassed Raymond in quick order to claim this spot. Raymond's contract sees him earn a touch over $8 million per season. Meanwhile, Seider is earning a touch over $8.5 million through his deal. Both totals trail that of Dylan Larkin, who earns $8.7 million.

There is a lot going into this contract on both sides. How it ages will certainly be interesting to watch. For now, let's take a deeper look at this contract and hand out grades for Moritz Seider and the Red Wings before the 2024-25 campaign gets underway.

Moritz Seider signs with Red Wings

Many expected Moritz Seider to receive an eight-year contract until recently. Detroit certainly wanted to lock their star defenseman into the maximum allowable term. However, the two sides agree on a seven-year contract instead. Still a long-term deal but the lack of an eighth year is important for a few reasons.

Seider receives a huge payday after emerging as one of the best young defensemen in the NHL. Taking a seven-year contract represents a trade off. He receives a massive payday that he has more than earned. In saying this, giving up the eighth year allows Detroit to sign him for less than Larkin's $8.7 million, which was a goal of the Red Wings during these talks.

Seider still has some level of control in this contract. He has a 10-team modified no-trade clause in the final three years of this deal. It's a similar structure to that of Lucas Raymond. Raymond has a 10-team modified no-trade clause in the final four seasons of his eight-year contract.

Overall, Seider makes out incredibly well here. The German defender receives a big raise that he has more than earned over the course of his career. And while he does lose a year of term, he can control his next steps to some degree in his final years before free agency. It's hard to hate this from the player's perspective.

Red Wings sign Moritz Seider

The Red Wings certainly hoped to have Seider signed for the next eight years. However, having him on a seven-year contract certainly makes sense. And there are benefits the team can reap once we get closer to the expiration of these contracts.

Had Detroit signed Seider for eight years, they would have experienced a repeat of this summer in 2032. Both Seider and Raymond would need new contracts. The only difference is that the two players would be unrestricted free agents. As a result, both players could leave the Red Wings as soon as NHL Free Agency begins.

This contract allows Detroit to figure things out regarding both players separately. Seider's contract does expire alongside Dylan Larkin. However, Larkin will be 34 by the time his deal is up. It's entirely likely the Red Wings sign their captain to a more team-friendly deal at that point.

Beyond that, the Red Wings received a favorable salary here. Seider brings a lot of value to the ice. The right-shot defenseman can chip in offensively while playing stout defense against the toughest opponents in the league. Furthermore, he has not missed a single game in the last three seasons.

He blocks shots and throws the body without any hesitation, as well. In fact, the German defender is the only player to record 200+ blocked shots and 200+ hits in a single season since 2010, according to Big Head Hockey. These are important traits for a player shouldering the workload Seider shoulders.

All of that makes the salary worth it alone. However, take the expected salary cap jumps into account, and it could be a steal in the end. There's always risk in paying a player $8.5 million no matter who that player is. But the Red Wings are making a smart bet on Seider's potential with this deal.

Grades and final thoughts

Both Moritz Seider and the Red Wings receive high contract grades. Seider receives a massive payday after an incredible three seasons in the NHL. He loses a year of term, but the modified no-trade clause in the final three seasons makes up for it. The Red Wings, meanwhile, sign their star defenseman to a favorable term and salary. One of the team's cornerstones is locked in until his age 30 seasons. And they have options they can explore if things don't work out. All in all, this is a great deal for both sides.

Moritz Seider grade: A-

Red Wings grade: A-