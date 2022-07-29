Jets LB Kwon Alexander reacts after reuniting with Robert Saleh in New York

Kwon Alexander had a message for his critics after reports surfaced Thursday that the linebacker is reuniting with Robert Saleh in New York with the Jets.

Ima make you eat them words Straight Up! — Kwon Alexander (@kwon) July 28, 2022

Alexander’s tweet was posted shortly after ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the 27-year-old will sign a free agent deal to play for the Jets this season. The Jets have not officially announced the signing.

Former 49ers’ and Saints’ linebacker Kwon Alexander is signing a one-year deal with the New York Jets, per source. Alexander played for Jets HC Robert Saleh in San Francisco. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 28, 2022

There’s been much speculation that Alexander would end up in New York after he visited the Jets two months ago. The Jets have been looking to add depth at the linebacker position and need someone to grab the third starting spot alongside C.J. Mosley and Quincy Williams. Alexander remained available and unsigned, perhaps leading to his tweet after landing with the Jets.

The 6-foot-1, 227 pounder seems to be a perfect fit. He knows the Jets scheme well having played two seasons for the San Francisco 49ers when Saleh — now the Jets head coach — was defensive coordinator. He’s in his eighth NFL season, was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2017 and led the league with 108 solo tackles in 2016 as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Last season Alexander had an NFL career-high 3.5 sacks in 12 games with the New Orleans Saints. He also had 50 tackles and one interception.

Kwon Alexander went FULL EXTENSION on the pick (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/XDT2vKKtaN — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 26, 2021

Alexander has had trouble staying on the field in his career. Only once has he played more than 12 games in a season, appearing in all 16 in 2016, his second in the NFL. He sustained a torn Achilles tendon in 2020.

Having missed OTAs and minicamp, and with training camp underway, Alexander will need to get up to speed physically. His familiarity with the defense should help him adjust quickly on the field. His main competition at linebacker will come from fifth-year pro Marcell Harris and 2021 draft pick Hamsah Nasirildeen, a converted safety.

Alexander is the fourth defensive player reunited with Saleh in New York after working together in San Francisco, joining Harris, cornerback D.J. Reed and lineman Solomon Thomas.