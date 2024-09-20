The New York Jets got a much-needed win in Week 3 on Thursday Night Football. New York dominated a reeling New England team 24-3 in a game where they only allowed 139 yards to their opponent. The Jets also got to see the best version of Aaron Rodgers, who threw for 281 yards and two touchdowns and had the offense clicking all night long.

It was Rodgers' first game back at MetLife Stadium since he suffered his Achilles injury in Week 1 of the 2023 season. Rodgers was welcomed with loud cheers and applause from Jets fans who were excited to finally watch Rodgers play some football.

Rodgers shared what the return to MetLife Stadium meant to him after the win.

“I felt a really good calm about it, honestly, I didn't think a whole lot about it,” Rodgers said after the game, per NFL.com. “Obviously it was emotional to come back home for the first time since then, but I really think the first week took a lot of the fears and anxiety of playing out, and tonight I feel like I played pretty free.”

Rodgers and friends gave Jets fans plenty to cheer about in the decisive victory.

The Jets are now 2-1 and steadily in second place in the AFC East. It is looking like the Jets and Bills will be battling throughout the season for the division crown.

Jets WR Garrett Wilson shares true feelings about Aaron Rodgers' command of offense

Garrett Wilson was feeling great after Thursday's win against the Patriots.

Wilson gave an honest answer when asked how this Jets offense compares to where it used to be in the past.

“Yeah,” Wilson told reporters while smiling. “I ain’t gonna fake it. I do. It's a great opportunity for me and the whole receiver group, everyone that's a skill position on offense to have fun.”

Wilson only finished the game with five catches for 33 yards and a touchdown but he is still pleased how the Jets are functioning as an offensive unit.

Rodgers was also in good spirits after the game.

“It felt great,” Rodgers said. “I was feeling real good out there, I felt good in pregame. I told you guys after Week 1 that it's going to be a process and I'll continue to extend plays once I feel more comfortable. This was kind of a first step in playing like I know I'm capable of playing…I felt like I was, you know, myself.”

The Jets can now get some extra rest before they host the Broncos in Week 4.