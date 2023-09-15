New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is speaking out again after tearing his achilles during the first series of his Monday Night Football debut. Since the injury, Rodgers has gotten surgery Wednesday to repair his achilles.

The injury was devastating to both the Jets and NFL, who were excited to see Rodgers play with New York after all of the offseason hype. Rodgers was expected to be the difference maker to help put a talented Jets team in the playoffs for the first time in over a decade.

During an appearance on the Pac McAfee Show, Rodgers revealed, “It then turned into one of the toughest 24 hour stretches that I've ever had in my life, for sure. A lot of sadness and a lot of tears, a lot of dark frustration.”

"Monday was an amazing day to start and it was amazing running on the field with the flag.. It then turned into one of the toughest 24 hour stretches that I've ever had in my life"@AaronRodgers12 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/m11r8wFoVN — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 15, 2023

Aaron Rodgers also shared during the interview that he pretty much knew right away that he had torn his achilles. “I stood up and put weight on my foot and felt like I had drop foot. I knew right there … I was pretty confident that it was achilles.”

Prior to talking to McAfee, Rodgers posted a message on Instagram thanking fans and followers who sent messages after the injury.

The season-ending injury normally takes about eight to twelve months to recover from. Rodgers has indicated that he is interested in returning to play for the Jets next season, when he will be 40 years old.

As he recovers from surgery, Rodgers looks forward to watching the Jets take on the Dallas Cowboys this weekend. With Rodgers out, Zach Wilson will take over the reigns once again as New York's starting quarterback.