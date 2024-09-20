The last time Aaron Rodgers was suited up at MetLife Stadium, things turned sour too fast for Robert Saleh and his squad. He went down with a season-ending injury which prevented him from being the New York Jets' leader on the field. Now, he is once again back with a chance to redeem himself at their home stadium. How did the fans react as they faced the Jerod Mayo-led New England Patriots? Well, they loved him.

Aaron Rodgers was showered with a lot of applause from the Jets fans, per Rich Cimini of ESPN. Notably, he was not holding the American flag like he did in last year's home opener but the faithful were just glad to see their signal caller healthy before as they traversed Week 3 against the Patriots.

As of the moment, Robert Saleh's schemes have been leading Rodgers in the right direction against the Patriots' secondary. The Jets signal-caller has completed 12 out of his 14 passing attempts for 135 passing yards and a touchdown.

Jets star gets real on emotions amid home opener

Rodgers' run with the Jets has been quite polarizing. Some have called for his retirement after the injury while others have various negative feelings about it. Nonetheless, he is pushing for a strong return to their home stadium when they go up against Jerod Mayo's Patriots.

“It’s definitely tough on the body, tough on the week, but easier for a guy who’s 20 than a guy who’s 40, but I’ll be ready to go Thursday night and look forward to three days off.”If you love the game, there’s always emotion. So there’ll be emotion this week, as there always is during the anthem and seeing our crowd and night games and the excitement driving up to the stadium and seeing the tailgates happening. It’s always fun,” he declared.

Will Robert Saleh's squad improve to a 2-1 record amid this emotional return?