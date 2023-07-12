NFL and NFL Films announced on Wednesday that the New York Jets and Aaron Rodgers will be featured on HBO's Hard Knocks this year. Colin Cowherd believes that as soon as the Jets acquired Aaron Rodgers they were practically asking to be the subject of the NFL docuseries, via The Herd.

"When you become Mr. Polarizing and noisy in the offseason, this is what HBO wants: juice and heaters."@ColinCowherd on the Jets being featured on 'Hard Knocks' pic.twitter.com/rRaiRvX9uD — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 12, 2023

“You get Aaron Rodgers, this is what you get. That is the downside of being Mr. Personality, Mr. Vaccine…when you become Mr. Polarizing…condescendingly take jabs at lots of people, this is what HBO wants…you know they're looking for juice, and heaters, and gossip…”

Colin Cowherd ends his tangent by emphasizing that the Jets have one playoff win in their last 14 seasons, so there is no doubt that recent success had nothing to do with the Jets being selected. According to Cowherd, Aaron Rodgers is pretty much the sole reason the cameras will be rolling on the Jets come the start of training camp on July 19.

Besides the polarizing nature of Rodgers, Cowherd also references the new Netflix series Quarterback that Hard Knocks will now have to compete with. He believes that HBO is desperate to produce a series that will make headlines, and Rodgers just spent an entire offseason creating enough stories to single-handedly dominate the news cycle.

Rodgers will inevitably be the focus of this year's Hard Knocks, although other storylines will be interesting to watch as well. Quinnen Williams is currently in a contract holdout with the Jets while Breece Hall will be attempting to return from a torn ACL after bursting onto the scene in his rookie year; both of these storylines will get plenty of screen time alongside Aaron Rodgers and the rest of the Jets throughout training camp.