The New York Jets endured their first loss of the 2023 NFL season, one week before training camp even begins. Despite their wishes not to appear on Hard Knocks, the Jets will be featured on HBO’s annual behind-the-scenes NFL training camp show, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Coach Robert Saleh publicly stated the Jets had no interest in taking part in Hard Knocks this season. But the NFL made the final decision, obviously swayed by the surge of interest in the Jets since they acquired Aaron Rodgers in the offseason.

Media coverage already increased massively at Jets OTAs and the same is expected at training camp. That was to be expected when Rodgers came aboard and the Jets became a sexy Super Bowl pick, despite not having made the playoffs the past 12 seasons. That Rodgers has a unique, quirky personality to go along with a Hall of Fame resume makes him the easy central figure for Hard Knocks to focus on.

But there are other intriguing figures and storylines for Hard Knocks to follow this summer at Jets camp. There’s the possibility of a holdout by All-Pro defensive lineman Quinnen Williams. There are two of the most electrifying young talents in the NFL, corner Sauce Gardner and wide receiver Garrett Wilson. There’s the charismatic coach, Saleh. And there’ll likely be a Joe Namath appearance or two as the Jets try to win their first championship since Broadway Joe delivered on his famous guarantee in 1969.

It should be noted that the only other time the Jets were featured on Hard Knocks, in 2010, they advanced to the AFC Championship game.