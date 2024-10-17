The vibes are high surrounding the New York Jets right now, as the team is fresh off swinging a huge trade for star wide receiver Davante Adams. The move reunites him with his former quarterback in Aaron Rodgers, as the pair spent eight seasons playing together during their shared time on the Green Bay Packers, and it's safe to say they are happy to be back together.

Shortly after the trade was announced, Rodgers appeared on “The Pat McAfee Show,” with Adams making a surprise appearance in the background, which quickly took the internet by storm. On Thursday morning, with Adams making an appearance on “Up And Adams,” Rodgers returned the favor by crashing in on Adams during his stint on the show.

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams are having a blast together on the Jets

During their time together on the Packers, Rodgers and Adams paired up to form one of the most deadly quarterback/wide receiver duos in the league. And even though he hasn't been catching passes from quarterbacks who are on the same level as Rodgers over the past few seasons, Adams has remained as productive as ever, with the hope being that he can help take New York's offense to another level.

The Jets offense has a plethora of talent now, as Adams joins a group that already features Rodgers, Garrett Wilson, and Breece Hall. To this point, things haven't worked out as expected for New York, as they have just a 2-4 record through their first six games. But if Rodgers and Adams can rekindle their old magic, that could end up being precisely what the Jets need to get back on track.

As of right now, Rodgers and Adams are fired up to be playing alongside each other, but they are going to have to put up results once they officially retake the field together. The bar has been raised in New York, and Rodgers and Adams will look to prove they haven't missed a beat when the Jets take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7.