Many were concerned how the Las Vegas Raiders locker room would fare with star player Davante Adams leaving town on Tuesday. As it turns out, the players are doing just fine.

Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers addressed questions relating to Adams, agreeing with head coach Antonio Pierce's stance that it's simply “business as usual” in the Las Vegas locker room, per ESPN's Paul Gutierrez.

“It's like a period on a weird situation,” said Meyers, who becomes the Raiders' new primary wide receiver with Adams gone.

“Instead of a comma or a dot, dot, dot. Whatever you call that.”

An ellipsis?

“There we go, man,” Meyers laughed. “But yeah, at least now we know what we're working with. Hopefully, everybody's happy and we can just make plays with what we've got.”

The Raiders were having a very shaky season even when Adams was on the field in Pro Bowl form. The uncertainty at quarterback between Gardner Minshew and Aiden O'Connell, coupled with a true lack of identity on both sides of the football, there really wasn't much trending north for the team. It'll be interesting to see what becomes of this 2-4 squad, now that they have some clarity with their personnel.

It's a new day for the remaining Raiders playmakers

While Meyers will assume the WR1 role, a lot of the team's should turn to rookie sensation tight end Brock Bowers, who's leading the offense with 37 receptions on 46 targets for 384 yards and one touchdown.