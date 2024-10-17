After a few weeks of speculations and rumors, the New York Jets finally traded for Davante Adams in a bid to boost their offense after major staff shakeups. The Jets had fired Robert Saleh prior to the trade, elevating former defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich to interim head coach while demoting offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett in favor of Todd Downing. Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers couldn't hide his excitement at meeting Davante Adams in New York after the Jets finalized the trade.

The former Packers teammates sat next to each other during the Jets' team meeting on Wednesday, per Rich Cimini of ESPN. While the meeting was going on, Rodgers turned to Adams and said, “How crazy is this?”

The Jets welcome new teammate

After a two-year stint with the Raiders, the All-Pro receiver ultimately realized he needed a change of scenery after the team released Derek Carr, especially since the team sputtered to a 2-4 start this season.

When Davante Adams finally requested a trade, one of his desired teams was the Jets, owing to his prior relationship with Aaron Rodgers. The two had played together for the Green Bay Packers from 2014-2021, effectively removing any jitters from new teammates learning to play with each other.

“It's been a roller coaster, for sure,” the wideout said. “It's a weird thing to say that I'm happy, but, obviously it was time for a change.”

Adams was out due to a hamstring injury, but the Jets expect him to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7. The 2-4 Jets need him to contribute right away, too, if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive.

His presence also adds offensive flexibility to the team, freeing up Garrett Wilson and creating more opportunities for Allen Lazard, who caught the Hail Mary pass from Rodgers against the Bills.

However, it also means Mike Williams might be on the outs with the team, especially after Rodgers called him out after Williams caused an interception on the final play versus the Bills, costing them the game.

After the game, Williams missed practice due to personal reasons, fueling trade rumors. Still, Adams' addition might give the Jets offense a needed boost.

What's next?

Meanwhile, ex-Raiders teammate Maxx Crosby, another subject of trade rumors, admitted that he'll miss Adams in the locker room.

“Davante is my boy. I love him to death,” the three-time Pro Bowl defensive end said, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN. “It's really all I can say. You know, that's my guy, but… I'm focused on who's here now.”

After all the drama surrounding the team, the Jets must now focus on winning. They hope Adams is the missing piece in that formula.