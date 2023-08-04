New York Jets fans are seeing a rejuvenated Aaron Rodgers, one who seemingly left all of his baggage back in Green Bay. His commitment to winning a Super Bowl and reviving this long suffering football culture has been evident since he was traded near the end of April.

Taking a $33.7 million pay cut is a grand gesture that reinforces his team-first mindset, and his growing bonds with his new teammates will ideally create a cohesive atmosphere in the Meadowlands. Rodgers touched on one particular friendship that has grown to towering levels in such a short period of time.

During the annual Hall of Fame game, which this year pitted New York against the Cleveland Browns, a smiling Rodgers told NBC's Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth that Sauce Gardner is his “new best friend,” via Andy Vasquez of NJ.com.

Although the four-time MVP's social life may not seem overly relevant, it is worth noting how quickly he is forming close relationships with other stars on the team. Inspiring trust from the All-Pro cornerback and rest of the defense is crucial. Backup QB Zach Wilson lost part of the locker room last season, based on how he accepted accountability, and subsequently lost his starting job.

Aaron Rodgers is not going to get by on his Super Bowl and Hall of Fame credentials alone. He needs to make that connection with the Jets. Thus far, he looks to be acing that test. Often perceived as having a polarizing, sometimes aloof personality, fans will eagerly tune into Hard Knocks to catch a glimpse of this budding bromance.