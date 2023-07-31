Aaron Rodgers' presence with the New York Jets is expected to be one that could push the team to new heights. One of the team's star players, cornerback Sauce Gardner, shared how Rodgers has affected him to this point. Via the “Up & Adams Show” with Kay Adams:

“Aaron tells me the beats that he get on me when it comes to coverages,” Gardner said. “He just tell me some things, some ways that other teams will try to attack me. And that's great, hearing that from a quarterback. Because he could just be a selfish guy and not tell me, because he know he got to go up against me every day in practice. But he know we all got the same collective goal, so just being able to get some knowledge from him, gain some knowledge from him, on and off the field, it's a true blessing.”

Gardner was named first-team All-Pro in his rookie season in 2022. With Rodgers in the fold, he will be tested in practice.

He led the league in passes defended (20) last season. It will be more difficult to contain Rodgers, but that should help Gardner improve even more when he plays on Sunday.

The Jets are expected to compete for the playoffs this season. They hope Rodgers will be a player who leads them to a deep postseason run.

“He played a lot of years in the league, he could have just came here and been like, ‘Screw it. I'm Aaron Rodgers, I'm on my own time,'” Gardner said. “But he a great teammate, he a great leader when he step in the room. You know what time it is.”