The Winnipeg Jets are very likely going to look a lot different at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season than they do now. After another disappointing postseason defeat in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and with two key players entering the final season of their respective contracts, the Jets are firmly in the upper echelon of the NHL in terms of trade-able talent.

That begins with the murky futures of two superstars: Connor Hellebuyck and Mark Scheifele. Both players have been heart and soul players in Manitoba for the better part of a decade, but all good things must come to an end. Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff has already gauged the trade market for both of them, and it seems like only a matter of time before one or both are shipped out of Winnipeg.

The ultimate trades and subsequent returns for those two will go a long way in determining how competitive the Winnipeg Jets are over the next few years. Like the Calgary Flames, not many decisions can be made until the futures of their superstars are sorted out. And it's going to be an intriguing season for the former Atlanta Thrashers.

Connor Hellebuyck, G

Connor Hellebuyck made it abundantly clear after the Jets lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in Round 1 that he didn't want to be part of a rebuild in Winnipeg. Although it's not clear that that is the direction the club is taking, as the Jets do still have a plethora of talent, it seems more likely than not that the superstar netminder will be dealt ahead of next year's deadline to avoid him walking away for nothing in free agency next summer.

It's not often that a goalie of Hellebuyck's caliber gets made available, and the 30-year-old has reportedly already drawn significant interest from across the league. That includes the New Jersey Devils, who have kicked the tires on the Michigan native. Hellebuyck has a chance to be traded before training camps get underway in a couple of weeks time, but he could also remain on the team until the deadline.

One of the red flags for his presumed departure is the fact he will be looking for a massive contract after next season. He is reportedly eyeing Andrei Vasilevskiy money, which is around the $10 million AAV mark. That's a mammoth number, and will immediately turn some teams off to his services. Still, the return should be hefty for Hellebuyck, if and when a deal gets done.

Mark Scheifele, C

Another key player who will be an unrestricted free agent next summer is 30-year-old Canadian Mark Scheifele. He was the Winnipeg Jets' first-ever draft pick after the team moved from Atlanta, being selected No. 7 overall in the 2011 NHL Draft. Jets management is also looking to maximize a return for Schiefele, as there is also sentiment that he will test free agency if he isn't moved before the end of next season.

If Cheveldayoff and the Jets decide that a retool is the way to go, Scheifele would almost certainly have to be traded. He's an excellent top-line center who scored 42 goals last season, and has eclipsed the 80-point mark twice in his Jets tenure. Although his defensive abilities leave something to be desired, there are various teams looking for a 1C, including the Boston Bruins and Minnesota Wild, and Scheifele fills that role exceptionally well.

He could be seen as a one-year rental, but the most likely scenario is Mark Scheifele being traded and subsequently extended to a long-term deal with his next team. There is already a market for the Canadian, and although a potential deal would probably not get done until the NHL Trade Deadline, if the Jets are out of a playoff spot at that time, it's almost a certainty.

Nino Niederreiter, LW/RW

While Hellebuyck and Scheifele figure to dominate the airwaves in Winnipeg next season, the team also has a few under-the-radar trade chips. One of those is Nino Niederreiter, who was traded from the Nashville Predators mid-season and looked solid. He scored six goals and 13 points in 22 regular season games, and was nearly a point-per-game against the Golden Knights, putting up four points in five contests.

The 30-year-old Swiss forward is a great forechecker who could add versatility and a scoring touch to a contending team at a very reasonable cost. He is making just $4 million next season, and will be an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2024. If the Jets can stay competitive in 2023-24, he will likely remain on the team until his deal ends. But if things go off the rails early in Winnipeg, he will almost certainly get moved to a team that's in the postseason hunt.