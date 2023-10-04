Imagine enjoying a pleasant night playing video games on your PlayStation 5, until a message criticizing you about your job pops up on the platform. That's exactly what New York Jets running back Breece Hall experienced recently.

“Maybe the Jets would win more if you could score in real life, not in Madden,” a Jets fan who goes by the name Louis Valenti passionately wrote to the 22-year-old.

“Maybe the Jets would win more if you could score a TD in real life, not in Madden.” An angry Jets fan messaged Breece Hall on PS5 😂 (via @BreeceH) pic.twitter.com/FE5jRNHVOu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 4, 2023

As a fan, if you can't get through their DMs, where most other fellow fans are messaging them as well, you must get creative and standout to make sure your message reaches the desired target. It certainly worked with Hall.

Clearly, New York fans are going through it, especially after the Jets fell to 1-3 on the season following a heartbreaking 23-20 loss to Taylor Swift Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs during Sunday Night Football. Their Jets have lost three games in a row since winning their season-opener over the Buffalo Bills.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

Hall has yet to record a touchdown in four starts this season. In fact, the Jets have had just one rushing touchdown this season when fullback Nick Bawden scored in their Week 3 loss to the New England Patriots.

Nonetheless, New York fans need to give the sophomore some slack. Hall is coming off an ACL and meniscus tear, which he suffered in Week 7 of the 2022 season.

Hall is leading the Jets in rushing yards this season with 210, so he is still making the most of his chances. He hasn't received many and he hinted his frustrations in a since-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter), where he typed in four football emojis.