Breece Hall looks so good in his return from a torn ACL that New York Jets coach Robert Saleh is trying to temper his own enthusiasm about the running back’s status.

“I’m very optimistic (that Hall will play in Week 1),” Saleh said. “I don’t want to jinx it … he looks freaking good.”

Robert Saleh is "very optimistic" that Breece Hall will be ready to go for Week 1 pic.twitter.com/2tHiQbubj8 — Jets Videos (@snyjets) May 31, 2023

The second-year running back is not taking part in team drills during OTAs but his rehab is progressing very well. Saleh said he’s “excited to get him back on the field.”

Breece Hall was having a standout rookie season when he sustained the knee injury in Week 7 against the Denver Broncos. He had already ripped off a 62-yard run against the Broncos and was on his way to a second straight 100-yard performance after rushing for 116 yards the week before against the Green Bay Packers. Hall was averaging 5.8 yards per rush (463 yards on 80 carries) when he was injured.

The Jets are pleasantly surprised with Hall’s progress. Saleh said things are going so well that the Jets need to hold Hall back from doing too much, too soon from a physical standpoint.

“He’s one of those kids we kind of need to hold back from him because … you don’t want to heal too fast with an ACL (injury), you’ve got to balance it out with the strength,” Saleh explained. “He looks strong. He looks powerful. … I feel like he won’t need to be limited in training camp even though he still will just to be conscientious.”

Saleh provided another injury update Wednesday, explaining that quarterback Aaron Rodgers is “fine” despite a slight calf injury and being limited at OTAs.