Jets Nation can take a collective sigh of relief. Aaron Rodgers is “fine,” per New York Jets coach Robert Saleh, after sustaining a slight calf injury during OTAs last week.

The 39-year-old quarterback will be limited at practice Wednesday. Saleh said Rodgers likely will be a full participant Friday or next week.

Rodgers advised Adam Schein last week on Mad Dog Radio to tell Jets fans “to relax a little bit” about his injury. He said that he experienced “stiffness” in the calf during warmups and that “it’s a nothing deal.”

Aaron Rodgers is on the bike today at practice pic.twitter.com/zVLUYlXdx4 — Jets Videos (@snyjets) May 31, 2023

Saleh agreed but added the Jets must stay on top of any health issue with Rodgers.

“He’s still a young man the way he takes care of his body, his body is not his age,” Saleh said Wednesday. “But we’ve got to do a better job making sure we communicate with the players understanding where they are with certain points … we’ll always look to modify if we need to.”

Though not taking part in drills, Rodgers will be on the field offering insight and advice on the new scheme being implemented by offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

Zach Wilson will get extended look with Aaron Rodgers limited at OTAs

Zach Wilson will get the majority of the reps in place of Rodgers. The third-year pro was replaced as the No. 1 QB when Rodgers was acquired in a trade with the Green Bay Packers last month.

“I think he’s been doing a good job,” Saleh said of Wilson. “The big thing for him is just to loosen up and throw the ball … he just needs to feel himself in the pocket and let it rip. I feel like his accuracy has been pretty darn good so far through OTAs and I think he’s getting more comfortable in the offense. … He’s been attacking it, for sure.”

Saleh and Jets fans will be happier when they see Rodgers back attacking things, sooner rather than later.