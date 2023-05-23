Breece Hall isn’t practicing with the New York Jets at the start of OTAs this week, but there’s still good news about his recovery from a torn ACL.

Hall was spotted running sprints and doing some cuts on a back field Tuesday. It’s clear that he’s progressing from the knee injury he sustained in Week 7 against the Denver Broncos last season.

Breece Hall is doing side sprints on a side field and working his way back from a torn ACL. The team is hopeful that he’s ready by Week 1. #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/Bsu4FKiqRk — Justin Walters (@JustinWaltersTV) May 23, 2023

The Jets have said Hall is on track to play in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills. Of course, until he takes part in team drills, training camp and preseason games, it’s unknown what level Hall will be at for the season-opener.

Hall had an outstanding start to his NFL career. The second-round pick averaged 5.8 yards per carry (463 yards on 80 rushes). He scored four touchdowns on the ground plus one receiving, and had a 62-yard run and 79-yard reception in the first seven games of 2022.

That dynamic pre-injury production was stark reminder that the Jets had not had a home-run threat like Hall out of the backfield in a long time.

Until Hall’s a full go, third-year pro Michael Carter is the top running back on the Jets depth chart. Carter struggled last season after Hall was hurt and lost the starting job to undrafted free agent Zonovan “Bam” Knight.

Rookie fifth-round pick Israel Abikanda will get a long look in OTAs, mini camp and training camp. Like Hall, he can be a game-breaker. Abanikanda ran for over 1,400 yards in 2022 at Pitt and had 20 rushing TDs, tops in the NCAA.

Hall was joined on the side by tackle Mekhi Becton, who’s also coming off a knee injury. Aaron Rodgers skipped team drills after he tweaked his calf. Guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, who sustained a torn pectoral muscle last season, practiced with the team Tuesday.