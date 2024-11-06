New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams enjoying the reunion with Aaron Rodgers as the team heads into Week 10 with a lot to prove. As they embark on a notable comeback in the regular season, Adams didn't hold back on who he believes is the top athlete in the world. Adams is coming off a brilliant performance against the Houston Texans in Week 9 with seven catches for 91 yards and one touchdown.

He's quickly established himself as one of New York's biggest playmakers through two games, but he took some time this week to discuss Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant's continued streak of amazing performances. During Sunday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Morant finished with a strong defensive performance, executed two 360 layups that Adams was marveling over during his appearance on Up & Adams.

“[Ja Morant] is the most athletic professional athlete in the world,” Adams said on Tuesday.

Morant recorded his fourth 20-plus point outing in Monday's loss to the Brooklyn Nets, and it appears that he'll be available when the 4-4 Grizzlies host the Los Angeles Lakers on November 6.

What's up next for Davante Adams and the Jets?

The Jets are sit at 3-6, and they will battle the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10, as they approach must-win territory in 2024-25. They defeated a Houston team that is the midst of a slump last week on Thursday Night Football. But a tougher stretch awaits, and they don't have many more games to give away.

New York has a daunting road if they want to earn a Wild Card bid in the AFC. The Bills are ahead of the Jets in the division, but if the Jets can find a rhythm then they may be able to secure a spot. Following the Cardinals matchup in Week 10, they have dates with the Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks in consecutive games at MetLife Stadium.