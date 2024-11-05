The New York Jets made aggressive moves to save their season recently, firing head coach Robert Saleh and trading for star wideout Davante Adams. They finally saw returns in Week 9 as Adams and quarterback Aaron Rodgers connected on several big plays during a 21-13 victory over the Houston Texans.

After snapping a five-game losing streak, the Jets will have little margin for error over their final eight games if they hope to make the playoffs. Adams alluded to the Green Bay Packers' run to close the 2016 regular season when speaking on his quarterback's capabilities.

“It’s real similar to I think it was 2016 run the table type of vibes, that type of energy,” he told Kay Adams on the Up and Adams Show. “He’s not creating more slogans. We’ve had many years of, you know, it was run the table, then it was relax. I’m not saying it’s going to be another run-the-table part two or something like that, but it’s definitely that type of energy.

“I think everybody, myself included, we’re all locked in different in the second half, so if we can all find a way to just hold on to that feeling that we all had there, that we left that game with. We’ll be a dangerous team.”

That 2016 Packers lost four straight games to fall to 4-6 before finishing the regular season on a six-game winning streak and qualifying for the playoffs. They went on to win two playoff games before losing to the Falcons in the NFC Championship.

Can Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams repeat history for the New York Jets?

The Jets will benefit from a soft schedule as they attempt to catch fire during the second half of the season. New York has the NFL's fifth-easiest remaining strength of schedule, with its opponents posting a combined winning percentage of .435.

They'll need Rodgers to return to his Green Bay form if they hope to climb out of the hole they've dug. The 40-year-old has been average this season, completing 197-of-316 attempts (62.3 percent) for 2,107 yards with 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He ranks 22nd in the NFL in QBR (52.9) and 19th in EPA per dropback among 36 quarterbacks with 100 or more pass attempts, according to nfelo.com.

Rodgers threw for 4,428 yards with 40 touchdowns and seven interceptions during the 2016 regular season with the Packers.

The veteran signal-caller took a step in the right direction against Houston, completing 22-of-32 passes for 211 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He connected with Garrett Wilson and Adams on deep touchdown passes during the win.

Rodgers, Adams and Co. will look to build more momentum during a Week 10 road matchup with the Arizona Cardinals as they begin a crucial stretch run.