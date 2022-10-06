Jets DC Jeff Ulbrich clears the air over controversial Quinnen Williams comments

New York Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich made some comments about Quinnen Williams that were not well received by the defensive lineman. After appearing to call out Williams on account of his conditioning, Ulbrich has now walked back those comments in hopes of clearing the air. Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Ulbrich had nothing but kind words to say about Williams, dumping praise on the Jets’ star defensive lineman. Via Zack Rosenblatt, Ulbrich said he has “tremendous respect” for Williams, and made clear it was never his intention to insult the player.

Jeff Ulbrich said he and Quinnen Williams spoke after his comments last week. Said he has "tremendous respect" for QW and that it was never his intent to insult him. "I have no questions about anything about him, conditioning or otherwise. He's a kick-ass player." #Jets — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) October 6, 2022

“I have no questions about anything about him, conditioning or otherwise. He’s a kick-ass player,” said Jets DC Jeff Ulbrich.

He’s absolutely right about that last part. Williams has been nothing short of sensational for the Jets in 2022. In four games this year, Williams has 2.5 sacks, 14 tackles, two tackles for loss, and six QB hits. He’s been a complete wrecking ball in the trenches and that hasn’t gone unnoticed by the fanbase.

In Ulbrich’s initial comments, he criticized Williams’ conditioning, suggesting the Jets star lineman was “gasping for air” on the sidelines instead of on the field during key plays.

This isn’t the first flare-up between a Jets coach and Williams this season. Quinnen Williams and DL coach Aaron Whitecotton were seen in a heated exchange on the sideline earlier in the year, though that didn’t seem to lead to any underlying issues.

Now that Ulbrich has cleared the air over his poorly-worded comments, hopefully he and Williams can put this debacle behind them and turn their focus back on the Jets’ Week 5 matchup vs. the Dolphins.