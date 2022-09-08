Jets’ Duane Brown dealing with worrisome injury ahead of Week 1 vs. Ravens

The New York Jets have troubling injury news ahead of their Week 1 game against the Baltimore Ravens and it has nothing to do with Zach Wilson. Offensive tackle Duane Brown has a shoulder injury and could be sidelined for the season opener along with Wilson, who’s out following knee surgery.

Brown missed his second straight day of practice Thursday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Brown was being evaluated for a shoulder injury. Brown first appeared on the injury report Wednesday.

OL updates:

— #Packers coach Matt LaFleur says David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins will do team work today, a good sign.

— #Jets coach Robert Saleh says Duane Brown is being evaluated for a shoulder injury, a not very good sign. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 8, 2022

It would be a major blow if Brown is unable to play against the Ravens. The 37-year-old was signed early in training camp after Mekhi Becton sustained a season-ending knee injury. He joined team drills 2 ½ weeks ago and had only 21 reps in the preseason with the starting offensive line. So, each practice he misses could be a significant setback since the line is trying to build cohesiveness.

“Am I concerned about the continuity? No. Is it the most ideal situation? No,” Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said Thursday. “You want them playing together from the first snap of OTAs throughout training camp. That’s not the cards we were dealt.”

Of course, it would be even worse if Brown missed any games. The Jets are thin at the tackle position. Right tackle George Fant, who moved from the left side when Brown was signed, could move back to the left. Either rookie fourth-round pick Max Mitchell or veteran Connor McDermott would replace Brown in the lineup. McDermott had an ankle injury during training camp, was cut by the Jets and then re-signed earlier this week.

Good morning #Jets fans… here’s a little Laken Tomlinson & Duane Brown to start your day💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/arFlcqQrlV — Anthony Becht (@Anthony_Becht) August 29, 2022

Chuma Edoga was also among the Jets’ final cuts but the tackle signed with the Atlanta Falcons.

Brown played all 17 games last season with the Seattle Seahawks and appeared in his fifth Pro Bowl. He has started 203 NFL games.

The Jets are already without Wilson. The quarterback will miss at least the first three games of the season after he had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee on Aug. 16. Joe Flacco will start at quarterback Sunday against the Ravens.