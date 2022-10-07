Duane Brown could return from a shoulder injury and make his New York Jets debut Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Jets coach Robert Saleh confirmed that the veteran offensive tackle will be a game-time decision.

Brown has been a full-go in practice this week, including his first with hitting on Thursday.

“Everything went good,” Saleh said Friday. “He’s being evaluated today and tomorrow to see how it works out.”

Coach Saleh says that yesterday's practice went well for T Duane Brown, who will continue to be evaluated ahead of Sunday. pic.twitter.com/AQmFHim5W5 — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 7, 2022

That’s a positive step in the right direction for Brown, who was on IR for the first four games of the season and returned to practice this week. Brown sustained a shoulder injury in practice before the Week 1 game against the Baltimore Ravens, throwing New York’s offensive line into chaos.

“It’s tough man,” Browns said this week. “I came here to do a job and not being able to be out there with the guys was tough. I hate being sidelined.”

Brown was signed during Jets training camp after Mekhi Becton sustained a season-ending knee injury. The 37-year-old was expected to start at left tackle with George Fant moving back to the right side. When Brown was injured, Fant moved again, back to the left side. Fant then was placed on IR with a knee injury after Week 3.

That necessitated another big switch on the line. Guard Alijah Vera-Tucker made his first NFL start at left tackle and Nate Herbig slid into Vera-Tucker’s spot at guard against the Pittsburgh Steelers last week. Rookie right tackle Max Mitchell sustained a knee injury in the second quarter and was replaced by Connor McDermott as the musical chairs continued on the Jets’ offensive line.

Duane Brown talks about how the offensive line was able to step up in his absence: "I take my hat off for AVT. I don't think a lot of people understand how hard it is to transition from right guard to left tackle with a few days notice" pic.twitter.com/jesOa4AT9m — Jets Videos (@snyjets) October 5, 2022

Brown’s return to the starting lineup would solidify things on the line. He’s a seven-time Pro Bowl participant, including last season when he played for the Seattle Seahawks. He has played 203 NFL games and had not missed a game in each of the past two seasons.

His frustration was high, missing the first four games with his new team this season. Shoulder surgery was considered, but Brown decided against having it.

“(Surgery) was an option, but I want to play,” Brown explained.

Duane Brown and the Jets hope he’ll get that chance to play, finally, this week against the Dolphins.