Duane Brown shows immense toughness as he hits IR

The New York Jets have been having problems all throughout training camp at left tackle. Duane Brown was brought in to replace Mekhi Becton after he suffered a season-ending knee injury during training camp, but now it looks like he will miss time himself to start the season.

Brown has been dealing with a shoulder injury throughout training camp, and was ruled out for the Jets Week 1 contest against the Baltimore Ravens yesterday. New York knew they were going to have to make a decision on Brown soon, as his shoulder didn’t seem like it was going to get better anytime soon.

The Jets decided to throw Brown on the injured reserve, which means he will miss at least the first four games of the season now as he tries to recover from his shoulder injury. It looks as though things could have been even worse for Brown and the Jets, as Brown discussed a potential surgery with New York’s doctors, but opted against that, and will be aiming to return for Week 5 now.

#Jets LT Duane Brown will be placed on IR today with the hope he’ll be back in a few weeks, sources say. Brown and doctors discussed multiple options, including surgery, but Brown wants to rehab and try to return as soon as Week 5. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 10, 2022

There’s some bad news mixed with good news here for sure. On one hand, the Jets will now be down another offensive lineman to start the season, further weakening their offense. But on the other hand, there’s still a decent chance Brown will return this season and hopefully stabilize the o-line in the process.

The Jets continue to get hit hard by the injury bug to start the season, which obviously isn’t how they wanted to begin their season. The good news is that Brown could return this season, so hopefully things won’t have totally fallen apart for New York by the time he can return.