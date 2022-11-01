The New York Jets lost Sunday’s contest against the New England Patriots with a final score of 22-17, ending the team’s four-game winning streak in Week 8. As the Zach Wilson-led unit reels from the loss, another situation in the Jets’ locker room looms. Frustration has been mounting for second-year wideout Elijah Moore as he continues to express his dismay over his lack of involvement in the offense, and trade rumors swirl. However, head coach Robert Saleh reaffirmed his stance on Monday, telling Connor Hughes of SNY that he does not expect the wide receiver to be dealt with ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday at 4 p.m. EST.

Per Pro Football Reference, the 2021 second-round pick performed well in his rookie campaign, hauling 43 receptions for 538 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 11 games. Thus far in the 2022 NFL season, Moore’s production has been dead silent, only recording 16 catches for 203 yards and zero touchdowns. Even though the Jets were without wide receiver Corey Davis on Sunday due to a sprained MCL, Moore was sparsely involved in Week 8:

Elijah Moore WR5 with Corey Davis out pic.twitter.com/do6LHZFtok — Nathan Jahnke (@PFF_NateJahnke) October 30, 2022

No matter how you slice it, this is an ugly situation for all parties involved. This year has already been difficult enough for Saleh and the Jets after the loss of their star rookie running back Breece Hall to an ACL injury, but despite the loss on Sunday, the Jets are still a 5-3 team firmly in the AFC East division race. So is the Elijah Moore trade situation settled? Even if he does stay on the team, will Moore’s presence draw further distraction?