‘I go through their soul’: Jets’ former Pro Bowl addition vocal on vicious hit that rocked NFL preseason

The New York Jets are an interesting team to follow in the 2022 NFL season. With two possible contenders in their division, they most likely won’t make any significant noise in the regular season. However, one can’t deny that they’ve been building a pretty good roster for the future. They’ve been making good draft decisions and signing guys who can potentially contribute and help the younger guys thrive.

One of the Jets’ recent acquisitions in the 2022 offseason was former Pro Bowler Kwon Alexander. The ex-Saints linebacker gave one of the most vicious highlights in the preseason when he delivered this crushing hit to Antonio Williams during the Jets-Giants game.

Kwon Alexander with the massive hit stickpic.twitter.com/TUERDCe2zS — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 28, 2022

When asked about that brutal hit, the Jets linebacker had this to say.

“When I hit somebody, I go through their soul,’’ Alexander told The Post, “I want to make them feel me when I hit them.’’

Kwon Alexander would then elaborate on this vicious hit. Here’s what the Jets’ newest linebacker had to say about the hit and the aftermath of it after the play.

“It felt great to hit someone like that again,’’ Jets linebacker Kwon Alexander said. “When I had my chance [at Williams], I just took my shot. Everybody on the sideline was excited, everybody was pumped up. I was angry because we didn’t get the ball. We need to get that ball. A hit like that can be a spark. It was just a moment, man.’’

The Jets right now might not be a serious playoff contender. With the Dolphins and Bills in their division, cracking 8 wins might be a tough task. However, the culture they are building with veterans like Alexander could push them over the edge in the next seasons.