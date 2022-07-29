‘I just want to be taken care of’: George Fant sends message to Jets on contract extension

George Fant said Friday he’s focused on football and not a contract extension with the New York Jets, but the left tackle did add that he wants “to be taken care of.”

George Fant on his contract situation: “I’m staying out of it.” Asked if it has crossed his mind that LTs usually make more money than RTs, he said, “No, not really, I just want to be taken care of.” #Jets pic.twitter.com/2LPbPvCSSX — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) July 29, 2022

Fant is in the final season of a three-year, $27.3 million contract he signed after playing his first three NFL seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. He’s also the newly minted starting left tackle, which could up the price tag on his next deal since tackles who protect the quarterback’s blind side typically are paid more than those on the other side.

It was expected that George Fant and Mekhi Becton would compete for the left tackle spot in training camp, but coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday that wouldn’t be the case. Fant will retain the spot he moved into after Becton sustained a season-ending knee injury in Week 1 last season. Becton, who showed up to camp healthy and in excellent shape, will play right tackle for the first time in his three-year professional career.

Only seven years into playing football and getting better every day. @GeorgeFant74 pic.twitter.com/iQpUClbAJF — New York Jets (@nyjets) July 29, 2022

Each lineman downplayed the decision, and Saleh pointed to Fant being more comfortable on the left side as a big reason for the current plan. The Jets coach elaborated Friday why Fant earned the spot.

“Consistency. Trust,” Saleh said in listing Fant’s attributes. “He is athletic. He can do a lot of different things and he can do all of the things we want him to do. He went out in that left tackle spot and he played consistently, he didn’t give up much pressure and was good in the run game.”

Fant’s athleticism is maximized in the Jets’ zone blocking scheme. The former college basketball player (6-foot-5, 322 pounds) who has played football for seven years allowed one sack last season.

“It’s not the first time I’ve been in this offense before, a style like this,” Fant explained. “It just fits me, getting up on people quick, playing with athletic ability, getting to where I get to on the field, getting to a spot before defenders. It just fits, makes it a little easier for me.”

Fant, who played 15 games last season, is still recovering from a knee injury. Saleh explained that Fant has been doing everything except team drills in training camp and is hopeful that he will return to full workouts sometime next week when the pads come on.

No one is saying when a contract extension will likely be worked out. For now, it’s just about football. Though George Fant made his point Friday about getting paid.