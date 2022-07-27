Mekhi Becton gets critical injury update ahead of Jets’ training camp

Mekhi Becton was removed from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list in time to participate in the New York Jets’ first training camp practice on Wednesday.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Becton “impressed” the Jets with his conditioning and passed a physical Tuesday. This is after the massive offensive lineman appeared to be overweight and not in the best shape during minicamp.

T Mekhi Becton, DE Carl Lawson and TE CJ Uzomah have been placed on the active roster. — New York Jets (@nyjets) July 26, 2022

Mekhi Becton has neither played nor participated in a practice since sustaining a knee injury in Week 1 last season against the Carolina Panthers. Originally expected to miss 6-8 weeks, Becton instead was unable to return amid rumors his weight had ballooned past 400 pounds.

Questions about his conditioning continued during the offseason when the 2020 first-round pick did not attend OTAs, choosing to remain in Texas for the birth of his first child.

Becton appeared to be in excellent physical condition when he arrived for training camp earlier Tuesday.

O-Line reporting for duty 💪 pic.twitter.com/3txXuYWm2f — New York Jets (@nyjets) July 26, 2022

Despite social media posts showing video of his workouts, Becton did not appear to be in prime condition several weeks ago when he worked with trainers exclusively on the side at minicamp. Former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason fanned those flames on his WFAN radio show in New York, claiming Becton was in danger of being cut by the Jets.

“How many hot dogs and pizzas was [Becton] eating? How much fried food is he eating?” Boomer questioned during his rant. “The guy standing on that podium (speaking with media at minicamp) is unhealthy, and anyone should want him to grow up. Somebody has to wake him up to do that, and I don’t know if the Jets trust him. I’m just being real about it.”

Concern about Becton grew when the Jets placed him on the PUP list last week, but Rapoport stated Tuesday that he’s “good to go.”

Assuming that’s true, Mekhi Becton now must battle George Fant to regain his starting left tackle position. Fant switched from the right side to left after Becton was injured and turned in the best season of his five-year NFL career. Coach Robert Saleh said earlier in the offseason that it’s Fant’s job to lose, though it’s hard to imagine Jets brass doesn’t want Becton to reclaim his spot to protect Zach Wilson’s blind side.

Jets guard Alijah Vera-Tucker said Tuesday that he’s impressed with the shape Becton is in and eager to welcome him back to the offensive line.

“I’ve seen him … I know he was working this offseason,” Vera-Tucker said. “He looked good coming in. He has that mindset to prove himself & everything like that. He looks ready to me.”

Good enough that perhaps Becton will be able to back up what he said about his critics at minicamp.

“I’m going to make them eat their words,” Becton said.

Now that’s the kind of diet the Jets can sink their teeth into.