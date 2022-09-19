‘It’s time to move on’: Robert Saleh drops sage words of wisdom after Jets’ stunning Week 2 win over Browns

Robert Saleh wasn’t patting himself on the back nor taking a victory lap one day after the New York Jets’ stunning 31-30 win against the Cleveland Browns. In fact, the Jets coach was turning the page to their Week 3 showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals and advised his players to do the same.

“If you put your head down or take a deep breath for one second (in the NFL) it can kick you in the rear,” Saleh said Monday. “Obviously, the jubilation, everyone’s excited, but it’s time to move on.”

"Everyone's really excited but it's time to move on" Robert Saleh shares his thoughts on how the Jets move forward after yesterday: pic.twitter.com/fUx1qYgbo1 — Jets Videos (@snyjets) September 19, 2022

Of course, there’s much for the Jets to be excited about with their Week 2 win. They wiped out a 13-point deficit by scoring twice in the final two minutes. A pair of Joe Flacco touchdown passes sandwiched a perfect onside kick that was recovered by special teams captain Justin Hardee to spearhead the victory.

Onside kick recovery ✅

Clutch game-winning drive led by @JoeFlacco and @GarrettWilson_V

✅ What an ending for the New York J-E-T-S. (by @MercedesBenzUSA) pic.twitter.com/H6abx9Xvvw — NFL (@NFL) September 19, 2022

Saleh was clearly proud of his team, praising their resolve postgame and again Monday. But now the trick is to clean up several areas of their game and find a way to defeat the defending AFC champions, who are 0-2 and desperate for a win.

That’s a situation the Jets (1-1) know all too well. They were 0-2 each of the past three seasons and had lost 13 games in the month of September since winning the 2018 season opener.

“You’ve got to learn how to win,” tight end Tyler Conklin said. “I think yesterday was a step in the right direction to prove that to ourselves that we’re never out of the game, no matter what the situation is we can win it. That’s the first one to really … get the momentum going and prove to ourselves. We knew we could do it, but we went out there and proved it. And now we just to keep building on it.”

Winning is something the Jets need to learn how to do consistently. They were 4-13 in Robert Saleh’s first season as coach in 2021. They won two games the season prior. And they’ve had one winning season in the past 11. That’s why their dramatic early-season victory Sunday could be so transformative, especially with such a young roster.

“That’s why winning is so big in this league because it just cures all those things, all those issues you have,” Flacco added Sunday.

The next test is to see how the Jets handle success. That goes especially for rookies like wide receiver Garrett Wilson–who had eight catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns, including the 15-yard game-winner with 22 seconds remaining–and running back Breece Hall, who rushed for 50 yards and also caught a touchdown pass, his first in the NFL.

Garrett Wilson to @JeaneCoakley on the Jets' win: "I've never really had an experience like that. It was special." pic.twitter.com/5dBZ1wVYAW — Jets Videos (@snyjets) September 18, 2022

Fortunately, the Jets have several respected veterans, like the 37-year-old Flacco, to set the proper tone moving forward.

“The vets coming in there and guys who’ve won at this level before telling the young guys and kind of showing them how to prepare for the next week after coming off a win like that,” tackle George Fant said. “Getting back in the lab, fix the stuff we may have messed up in the game and do what we need to do to win the next game.”

That’s what winning teams do. It’s something Robert Saleh is trying to instill in the Jets.

They’ll learn a lot about themselves in Week 3 against the Bengals.