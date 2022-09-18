It was a coming-out party for rookie Garrett Wilson on Sunday as he helped the New York Jets to a thrilling 31-30 Week 2 win over the Cleveland Browns. The 22-year-old made a tremendous impact on the game, scoring two touchdowns as the Jets got their first win of the season.

Wilson was so impressive against the Browns that teammate DJ Reed believes that Wilson could be a Justin Jefferson in the making (h/t NFL on CBS on Twitter):

“He has that Justin Jefferson vibe,” Reed said. “Dudes don’t want to cover him man to man.”

Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson is one of the top young wide receivers in the game today, and it seems like Wilson could be in the same mold. DJ Reed definitely seems to think so.

On Sunday, Wilson caught 8-of-14 targets for 102 yards and two touchdowns. His first TD came in the second quarter via an impressive over-the-shoulder catch. The 22-year-old’s second score was perhaps even more impressive as he caught a 15-yard reception with just 22 seconds to go in the game. Wilson’s late touchdown led to the Jets securing the victory at the death.

Braxton Berrios was able to suit up against the Browns despite battling a heel injury. However, there’s no denying that it was Garrett Wilson who stole the show in Week 2. Wilson should now be in line to take Berrios’ place in the pecking order moving forward, especially after the former’s eye-popping display against Cleveland.