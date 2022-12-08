By Jim Cerny · 2 min read

New York Jets tackle Max Mitchell received scary medical news but a positive prognosis this week. Connor Hughes of SNY reported that the rookie lineman was found to have blood clots, but should be able to continue his NFL career.

“He is good & in good spirits. Grateful doctors caught them when they did. This is not believed to be long-term, career-threatening issue,” Hughes wrote Thursday.

The Jets announced Wednesday that Mitchell was being placed on NFI (non-football injured list) and will not play again this season. Coach Robert Saleh declined to explain the reason for Mitchell’s designation.

“I’m not going to get into details on what that is right now,” Saleh said.

The 23-year-old was a fourth-round pick out of Louisiana this year. Expected to have a limited role as he learned the pro game, Mitchell instead started Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens because of injuries to tackles Mekhi Becton and Duane Brown. He played surprisingly well in four starts before sustaining a knee injury.

Max Mitchell missed six games before returning two weeks ago. Last week he started against the Minnesota Vikings but left the game in the first half. George Fant, who missed eight weeks with a knee injury, will start at right tackle in place of Mitchell on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

In six games, Mitchell allowed three sacks and 14 QB pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.

Max Mitchell allowed 0 pressures on 24 pass-blocking snaps in his return to action. He came through with great reps to help set up some of the #Jets' biggest pass plays: pic.twitter.com/iHLq7uZBVN — Michael Nania (@Michael_Nania) November 28, 2022

Offensive tackle has been a cursed position this season for the Jets. Becton, a first-round pick in 2020, sustained a knee injury in training camp and is out for the year. Brown, Fant, Mitchell and Cedric Ogbuehi have all missed extended stretches due to injury. And guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, who slid over to play tackle during the injury onslaught, is out for the season with a torn triceps.

Becton and Vera-Tucker are expected to be full-go for next season’s training camp. Now, it appears Max Mitchell should be able to return then, as well.