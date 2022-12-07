By Jim Cerny · 2 min read

As if the New York Jets didn’t have enough to worry about playing the Buffalo Bills in Week 14. Now they are facing a mini flu outbreak before their AFC East showdown on the road against the Bills on Sunday.

Corner D.J. Reed, wide receiver Corey Davis, tackle George Fant and defensive end Micheal Clemons have the bug and did not practice Wednesday. That’s three key starters and a regular in the Jets defensive line rotation.

“Hopefully we get them back tomorrow,” coach Robert Saleh said.

The Jets also must hope others do not become ill closer to game day. This is a crucial game for New York (7-5), which lost 27-22 to the Minnesota Vikings last week and is clinging to the final wild card spot in the AFC. Buffalo (9-3) is first in the division and looking for revenge after losing to New York 20-17 in Week 9.

Max Mitchell out for the season

Saleh also announced that rookie tackle Max Mitchell is being placed on the Non-Football Injury list and is done for the season.

With Max Mitchell out for the year, #Jets new backup swing OT becomes Mike Remmers. Rough year for OTs: Becton — season-ending injury in camp

AVT — season-ending inj, Wk 7, playing RT

Fant — 8 Gs on IR

Brown — 4 Gs on IR

Ogbuehi — on IR now

McDermott — signed w/ NE — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 7, 2022

The Jets’ fourth-round pick was pressed into starting duty and performed well after injuries to Mekhi Becton and Fant early in the season. He missed six games with a knee injury before returning two weeks ago and starting last week against the Vikings. He left that game in the first quarter.

Saleh did not divulge the reason for Mitchell’s designation. The Jets signed veteran offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to the active roster from the practice squad. Fant, who missed eight games with a knee injury, will start at right tackle against the Bills.

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (66). Turns out to be a useful depth pick-up. #Jetspic.twitter.com/04XR0p9G1S — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 7, 2022

Michael Carter set to return for Jets

Running back Michael Carter returned to practice Wednesday and is expected to play Sunday. He missed two games with an ankle injury.

While he was out, rookie Zonovan “Bam” Knight stepped in from the practice squad and posted two games with more than 100 yards from scrimmage. Knight rushed for 90 yards on 15 carries last week and caught five passes for 28 yards.

Saleh said Knight’s “not going anywhere” and will remain a big part of the offense moving forward.