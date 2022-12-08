By Jim Cerny · 4 min read

The New York Jets Week 14 game against the Buffalo Bills is a critical one in the AFC playoff picture. Ahead of the Jets-Bills game, we’ll be making our Jets Week 14 predictions.

The Jets are 7-5 and hold the final AFC wild card. They remained a game up on the L.A. Chargers after each team lost last week. New York is two games behind Buffalo (9-3), which sits atop the AFC East standings.

The Bills are looking to avenge a Week 9 loss to the Jets at MetLife Stadium. They are also battling the Kansas City Chiefs (9-3) for the best record in the conference and trying to hold off the Miami Dolphins (8-4) for the top spot in the division.

With much on the line Sunday, let’s get to our New York Jets Week 14 predictions.

4. Bills QB Josh Allen will give the Jets fits, with his arm and legs

It’s going to be a long day for a good Jets defense against Bills quarterback Josh Allen. He will drive them nuts in the intermediate passing game and even more so with designed QB runs. Plus, he’ll hurt New York with his legs on at least a few broken plays, escaping danger and gaining chunk yardage on scrambles.

🎥 Robert Saleh and Quinnen Williams preview Sunday's matchup against Josh Allen and the Bills pic.twitter.com/2pgBSKvROK — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) December 8, 2022

Stefon Diggs, who has 91 receptions and 10 TD catches, is going to get his. But Allen will exploit Jets linebackers and safeties with screens and underneath routes to running backs Devin Singletary and James Cook and tight end Dawson Knox.

Look for Allen to total more than 300 yards from scrimmage Sunday, something he’s done seven times this season. He’ll throw for at least 250 yards and rush for 60+.

Allen will also turn the ball over once and will be sacked three times. So, it’s not going to be an easy, nor perfect, day for him either.

3. Michael Carter returns for Jets, but Bam Knight remains go-to running back

The Jets get Michael Carter back from an ankle injury this week, improving their depth and options at running back. Carter, who’s averaged just 3.7 yards per carry in a somewhat disappointing season, will make his presence felt more in the passing game this week than in the running game. Look for quarterback Mike White to find Carter early and often on check downs and screens.

When it comes to pounding the rock, though, the Jets will turn to Zonovan “Bam” Knight. The undrafted rookie is averaging 5.5 yards per carry in two games since being elevated from the practice squad. He had 90 yards on 15 carries, including a 48-yard burst, against the Minnesota Vikings last week. Like Breece Hall was early this season before he sustained a torn ACL, Knight is a powerful, decisive, one-cut runner who hits holes quickly, breaks tackles and has a serious second gear.

Mike LaFleur said Bam Knight has "brought such a presence and a style that we needed" and "He’s helped our offense and our team just with the juice and the style that he brings." #Jets — Al Iannazzone (@Al_Iannazzone) December 8, 2022

The Jets rolled up 174 yards on the ground in their 20-17 win in Week 9 against the Bills. And they would love to follow that game plan again Sunday. But it won’t be so easy. Buffalo has linebacker Matt Milano and safety Jordan Poyer playing this time and the Jets won’t come near that 174 number.

2. Mike White will do enough to keep his grip on starting QB role for Jets

Since replacing the benched Zach Wilson, Mike White has thrown for more than 300 yards in consecutive games. In his sparkling season debut two weeks ago, he threw for 315 yards and three TDs in a 31-10 win against the Chicago Bears. Last week, he totaled 369 yards in the air but was picked off twice in the loss to the Vikings.

Worse, White and the Jets were 1 for 6 in the red zone against Minnesota.

White faces a Buffalo defense that held the Patriots to 242 yards last week, 182 passing. Wilson and the Jets managed 136 passing yards against them in Week 9.

There won’t be another 300-yard passing performance by White this week. Perhaps 220 or so. Plenty of check downs, getting the ball out quickly.

#Jets players are clearly happy about the QB change, wearing Mike White shirts heading to their Week 13 game against the #Vikingspic.twitter.com/iThzwxo5z7 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 3, 2022

White will be efficient but not spectacular. He’ll throw a TD pass and a pick. And despite coach Robert Saleh contending that Wilson will “get back on the field this year,” White will keep his hold on the starting quarterback job for their crucial Week 15 home game against the Detroit Lions.

1. Bills gain revenge, defeat Jets

The Jets have not lost two games in a row all season. That’s a key improvement compared to recent years. They’ve proven to be a resilient team and a talented one.

But they’ve stumbled recently. The Jets have lost three of their past five games. Each of those losses was their’s to win — two one-score losses to the New England Patriots and last week’s 27-22 defeat at the hands of the Vikings.

This week they face a Bills team seeking payback and one that’s rested, having not played in 10 days. This game is also in Buffalo. In December.

None of this stacks up well for the Jets.

This one won’t slip away from them like their three recent losses. The Bill will lead wire to wire and win, say, 27-16.