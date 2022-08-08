Mekhi Becton suffers potentially serious injury in surgically repaired knee during Jets practice

New York Jets offensive lineman Mekhi Becton suffered what appears to be a serious injury during practice on Monday, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN:

“On the second play of practice, Mekhi Becton suffers apparent injury to surgically repaired right knee and limps off to the locker room. He’s limping badly.”

This is a scary development for the Jets, who had only seen Mekhi Becton play just one game in the 2021 NFL season after suffering cartilage damage in his right knee, which required surgery to repair. Prior to Becton hurting his knee Monday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said last Friday that the right tackle was dealing with “discomfort” in his right knee.

Mekhi Becton’s career so far in the NFL has been plagued with injuries. Apart from his problematic knee, Becton also suffered a concussion and a plantar fasciitis issue in the past. When healthy, Mekhi Becton is an intimidating presence on the Jets’ offensive line. At 6-7 and nearly 370 pounds, Becton offers a huge protection for New York’s quarterback, but his ability to stay healthy has become a constant question mark among Jets fans. The same Jets fans who must now be clamoring even harder for the team to sign free-agent offensive tackle Duane Brown, who recently visited with the team.

Mekhi Becton was selected by the Jets 11th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft and has since suited up for only a total of 16 games for a New York team desperate for answers on their offense that ranked just 27th in 2021 in offensive quarterback sack rate and 28th in points per game.