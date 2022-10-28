Michael Carter fantasy stock rises amid latest Robert Saleh comments on James Robinson

The running back position took a hit for the New York Jets and fantasy owners when Breece Hall suffered a season-ending ACL injury in Week 7 against the Denver Broncos. Backup Michael Carter may get a chance to start this week against the New England Patriots, depending on newcomer James Robinson’s availability.

Carter was supplanted by the explosive Hall, but he has played a key role for the Jets. He has 66 carries for 228 yards and 2 touchdowns this season, but the Jets picked up Robinson in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier in the week to pick up some of the load at the position.

Robinson was not on the injury list this week, but New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh was non-committal on his status against the Patriots, saying the running back’s comfort with the offense was a determining factor. The former Jaguar is trying to learn the Jets playbook, but it is not known whether he has enough understanding to contribute to the offense at this point.

Robinson did not play in Jacksonville’s Week 7 loss to the New York Giants because of a knee injury, but he has practiced with the Jets since being acquired. Once he is familiar with the playbook and his responsibilities, it is expected that he will split the running back duties with Carter.

Robinson rushed 81 times for 340 yards and 3 touchdowns with the Jaguars and he has also caught 9 passes for 46 yards and a touchdown.

After Hall’s injury, Michael Carter took the load for the Jets, but had an unimpressive 29 yards on 13 carries. It is likely that Robinson will get a chance to show that he can be the No. 1 back once he demonstrates enough knowledge of the game plan.