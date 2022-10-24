Jets trade for Jaguars’ James Robinson after Breece Hall injury

The New York Jets have a made a huge move. The franchise has traded for Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson, just hours after it was reported that rookie halfback Breece Hall was lost to a season-ending injury. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network was first to report the news.

Per Rapoport, the Jaguars will receive a conditional sixth-round pick, which could become a fifth rounder if Robinson runs for 600 yards this season, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

It’s a big-time trade for New York, who just received word earlier Monday that second-round pick and talented halfback Breece Hall suffered a season-ending ACL tear during the team’s Week 7 win over the Denver Broncos.

As such, the Jets turned to the Jaguars’ running back room to help bolster their own in the aftermath of the Hall news- and they didn’t have to give up much in the way of draft capital.

Hall had been on a special run, exceeding 70 scrimmage yards in four straight games while scoring a touchdown in each contest. Robinson might not be able to duplicate that level of production, but he’s more than capable of filling the void left behind by the injury.

In seven games this season, the Jaguars halfback has ran for 340 yards while scoring three touchdowns on the ground. In his rookie year back in 2020, Robinson ran for 1070 yards and seven scores, looking like one of the more promising young backs in the league.

As for the Jaguars, Travis Etienne, who authored one of the best games of his young career, will likely be handed the reins to the backfield in Jacksonville.

But the biggest story here is the Jets, swinging a big trade for a replacement running back after their 5-2 start.