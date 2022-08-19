Michael Carter’s lofty goals should leave Breece Hall fantasy owners concerned

New York Jets’ second-year running back Michael Carter isn’t worried about competition within the team’s backfield.

The Jets drafted Michael Carter in the fourth round of the 2021 season. The former UNC back eventually took over the running back room, while playing a large role within the offense.

Carter finished his rookie season with 639 rushing yards and four touchdowns. He also brought in 36 receptions for 325 receiving yards. Carter was able to do this while playing in just 14 total games and starting 11.

Even with the success of Carter, the Jets decided to draft Iowa State running back Breece Hall in the second round of the 2022 draft.

Breece Hall had one of the most explosive college careers of all time. During his time at Iowa State, he appeared in 36 total games. Over this stretch, Hall rushed for 3,941 yards and 50 touchdowns. He added another 734 yards and six touchdowns on 82 receptions.

The addition to add Breece Hall to this running back room could have upset Michael Carter. But instead, he took it in stride.

During a recent conversation with the New York Post, Carter spoke about the Jets’ decision to add Hall.

Carter explained that he doesn’t feel threatened by the arrival of Hall. Instead, he would like to help the rookie running back figure out the NFL.

Carter stated, “The truth is I’m competing with myself,” Carter said. “I want to be the best in the world. I think that I can’t worry about who is to the left of me and who is to the right of me. I help them out because that’s the right thing to do, and I want to see everybody around me win.”

If the Jets can find a way to utilize both of these backs, they could develop one of the best backfields in the NFL. The two will look to build off of each other. With a team this young, this duo could be a foundational piece for the foreseeable future.