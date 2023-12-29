The Jets' defensive end went viral for sending an NSFW message to Browns fans in the middle of losing the game.

The Cleveland Browns took it to the New York Jets on Thursday night. It was pretty much a beat down from the get-go. Joe Flacco apparently found the fountain of youth and the defense continues to look like the best in the league. As for New York, well, their gleaming highlight turned out to be some sideline antics from backup defensive end, Micheal Clemons.

Midway through the game, which the Jets were definitely losing at this point, Micheal Clemons was seen telling Browns fans “f*** you” over and over again. He was even pointing out to individual fans to relay the message.

New York Jets players should have more class. Michael Clemons last night at the Cleveland Browns game: 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/2oxyqmp8vi — Big E (@ian693) December 29, 2023

This really is a bad look for Micheal Clemons. I mean, the Jets were losing while he did this. Additionally, his team never really had a chance to comeback in this one. Additionally, why is he focusing so much attention on Browns fans? As hilarious as that video is, there is no real reason for a player to act like this on the sidelines. I wouldn't be surprised if he caught a fine or something.

The second-year defensive lineman has had a slow season this year too. Especially compared to his rookie campaign. Through 17 games, Clemons has racked up 25 total tackles (two for a loss), half of a sack, and a forced fumble. He's been a rotational piece for the Jets since being drafted in the 2022 NFL Draft.

With that said, maybe Clemons can turn things around down the road. But if he keeps up these sideline antics, teams around the league might reconsider signing him to their rosters.