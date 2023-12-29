The New York Jets reached a new low in an extremely disappointing season on Thursday versus Joe Flacco and the Cleveland Browns.

The New York Jets know a thing or two about being humiliated this season. But they sustained one of their most embarrassing losses of the 2023 NFL season on Thursday, getting hammered 37-20 by the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns (11-5) clinched a playoff berth with the win, their second postseason appearance in 21 seasons. The Jets (6-10) were eliminated from contention three weeks ago and missed the playoffs for the 13th straight season.

The biggest difference between the teams this season is that Cleveland overcame adversity and New York was buried by it. Each team has started four different quarterbacks. Each sustained key injuries on the offensive line. And in Week 17, the Browns were without their top receiver (Amari Cooper) and rusher (Nick Chubb) on offense.

No matter. The Browns delivered an absolute beatdown of the Jets and did so with Joe Flacco at quarterback. The same Flacco who played three seasons for New York and lobbied to return after Aaron Rodgers ruptured his Achilles in Week 1 and was rebuffed by the Jets.

With that backdrop, let’s examine how the Jets were embarrassed by Flacco and the Browns on Thursday Night Football.

Joe Flacco shreds New York's defense in dominant first half

Flacco could have started this game for the Jets, but they didn’t want him after Rodgers went down in Week 1. Instead, he won his fourth straight start for the Browns and is headed to the playoffs in a couple weeks. The Dawg Pound led an entire stadium in chanting “Flac-co!” “Flac-co!” as the clock was winding down in the fourth quarter.

The 39-year-old shredded the Jets in the first half when the Browns rolled to a 34-14 lead. Flacco was 16-of-22 for 296 yards and three TDs in the first half. It was the most passing yards allowed by the Jets in a game this season. He accomplished that in two quarters.

Flacco led the Browns to 37 points and 428 total yards, the most surrendered by the vaunted Jets defense this season. ‘Nuff said.

Trevor Siemian throws pick-6, buries Jets in miserable first quarter

The Jets allowed the Browns to score touchdowns on each of their first two drives. And then rookie Israel Abanikanda fumbled a kickoff return at his own 13-yard line. But New York's defense stiffened, stopping the Browns on fourth down at the seven with reason to exhale, trailing just 13-7.

However, after running for a first down, Trevor Siemian threw a brutal pick-6 to Ronnie Hickman. Just like that, after a massive defensive stand, the Jets were down 20-7 in the first quarter. That was pretty much of it for New York.

PICK SIX!!! Ronnie Hickman to the 🏠! (via NFL, Prime)pic.twitter.com/Y2Mspv3n9d — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 29, 2023

Flacco also threw a pick-6 when Jermaine Johnson leaped high to tip a pass while rushing the QB, caught the ball and raced 37 yards for a TD in the second quarter. But the Browns led by three possessions at the time. Not great, but not nearly as bad timing as Siemian’s errant throw.

Give Siemian credit. He started again for the injured Zach Wilson and hung in there the rest of the way. The 32-year-old finished 32-of-45 for 261 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He just wasn’t in Flacco’s league Thursday.

Elijah Moore gets revenge against New York before leaving with concussion

A 2021 second-round draft pick by the Jets, wide receiver Elijah Moore fell out of favor last season in New York. Amid dwindling playing time and production, Moore asked for a trade during the 2022 season. The Jets waited until the offseason to move Moore to the Browns in return for a second-round draft pick that helped New York land Rodgers.

Joe Flacco & Elijah Moore REVENGE GAME! 😡😡 pic.twitter.com/RLv2IAyrfe — Kyle Yates (@KyleYNFL) December 29, 2023

Facing the Jets for the first time since the trade, Moore had five catches on six targets for 61 yards. That included an eight-yard TD catch against stud corner D.J. Reed which gave the Browns a 27-7 lead in the second quarter.

However, Moore (who has a career-high 59 receptions this season) sustained a concussion when tackled by C.J. Mosley late in the first half and did not finish the game. Still, he certainly gained a measure of revenge against his former team.

Greg Zuerlein missed his first field goal since Week 4

The Browns blocked a chip-shot field goal try by Greg Zuerlein in the third quarter that could’ve made it a two-possession game. It’s worthy of inclusion here because Zuerlein was 31-for-32 on field goals this season and had not missed one since Week 4.

More stupid penalties embarrass Jets again

The Jets seemingly are flagged for more dumb penalties than any other NFL team. That trend continued Thursday, when they committed 12 penalties for 75 yards.

During the same first-quarter drive, New York was penalized for failing to have a receiver line up on the line of scrimmage and then for having 12 men in the huddle. In the fourth quarter, they went for it on a fourth-and-six at their own 40. But they took a delay of game penalty and were forced to punt. Later in the quarter, center Joe Tippmann was flagged for illegal movement.

Starting left tackle Mekhi Becton committed three penalties, including yet another holding call.