‘Never seen a QB get more love for doing less’: Brady Quinn rips Jets media for gushing over Zach Wilson

Brady Quinn is no fan of Zach Wilson nor the media that covers the New York Jets quarterback. And he proved it with a blistering verbal assault on Fox Sports Radio earlier this week.

“I’ve not seen a quarterback get more love for doing less from the media than Zach Wilson in a long time,” Quinn said on the “Two Pros and a Cup of Joe” program.

Quinn’s dual attack took place during a conversation with LaVar Arrington and Jonas Knox about Wilson’s knee injury. Wilson sustained a bone bruise and had surgery to trim the meniscus in his right knee after he was hurt during a scramble against the Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 12.

When his co-hosts were discussing the optimism of Jets coach Robert Saleh that Wilson may be sidelined only 2-4 weeks, Quinn jumped in.

“God, he looked awful (against the Eagles),” Quinn said of Wilson. “Can we just acknowledge this? Can we acknowledge again the media continually tries to make it something. They want so badly for this to work out. It’s kind of tough to listen to.”

Quinn railed about an interception Wilson threw on the Jets first drive in that preseason game. The former NFL quarterback who now covers the league as a broadcaster then ripped Wilson for not simply running out of bounds on the play in which he got hurt.

“The interception he threw in that game, it looked like Day 1, like he was Game 1, Year 1,” Quinn ranted. “He stared down a target and (linebacker) Kyzir White ended up picking it off. That is as easy as it gets. … It was like, where’s the growth?”

Wilson struggled last season as a rookie. He threw 11 interceptions to nine touchdowns and completed 55.6 percent of his passes. He also missed four games with a sprained knee.

“I don’t know if it’s the desperation of the Jets media, fans wanting it to work, but once he elected for the draft I was like, ‘He’s smaller, he’s going to be subject to injury,’” Quinn said. “He has been. All those concerns played themselves out.”

The attack on the New York media and fans seems unwarranted, though. Wilson has been under heavy scrutiny the entire offseason and throughout training camp, with his every move, decision and pass dissected. Wilson said he turned off his social media so that he doesn’t know what his critics are saying.

Yet Quinn fired away at the media anyway.

“I don’t get it with the media,” Quinn said. “I’m like, ‘My God are we watching the same thing?’”

Ironically, like Wilson, Quinn was a highly regarded quarterback coming out of college. Wilson was the No. 2 overall pick last year out of BYU. Quinn was the 22nd pick in the first round out of Notre Dame in 2007 and played 24 games over five NFL seasons with the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs. He was 4-16-0 as a starter and threw 17 interceptions to 12 touchdowns.

Perhaps Quinn is firing back at those who attacked him when he struggled in the NFL and has made Wilson his own personal target.