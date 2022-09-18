Jets avoid worrying injuries to rookies Garrett Wilson, Ahmad Sauce Gardner

The New York Jets were dealt a pair of worrying injury blows on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns after both first-round rookies Ahmad Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson picked up knocks. Gardner was taken out of the game after appearing to suffer an injury while making a play on the ball. Wilson, on the other hand, was knocked out of bounds while trying to make a catch, landing awkwardly on his back. Both players needed some time on the sideline before eventually returning to action, much to the relief of Jets fans.

Garrett Wilson walking around on the sideline. Sauce Gardner returns to the field. Still no Quinnen Williams, who exited to the LR.#NYJvsCLE #NYjets — Eric Allen (@eallenjets) September 18, 2022

Wilson was seen walking around shortly after the training staff examined him following the painful-looking hit along the sideline. He returned to the game not long after that, making an impressive catch in his return to the field.

Losing either one of the early first-round rookies would be a catastrophic blow for the Jets, but both of them going down would be almost impossible to stomach for the franchise. Fortunately, both players returned to the field and were able to keep battling in the close contest against the Browns.

Quinnen Williams, on the other hand, sustained a foot injury and has not yet returned for the franchise. That is obviously a worrying blow for the team, but it seems the Jets have avoided total catastrophe as Wilson and Gardner made their way back onto the field.

Wilson caught his first NFL touchdown grab in the first half of the game, getting the Jets on the scoreboard in a crucial spot.