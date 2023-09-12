The 2023 season was supposed to be one of redemption for Aaron Rodgers. The New York Jets was supposed to give the veteran star quarterback another shot at contending, beginning with their opening week clash against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. But not too long into the Jets' season opener, which happened at home, no less, Rodgers suffered an apparent leg injury that many later on believe is an Achilles tear.

Rodgers' injury sent shockwaves down the NFL world, with plenty of pundits wondering about what the Jets should do next regarding their quarterback situation while other athletes were grieving about the potential severity of the injury he suffered. But one fan on Twitter seems to have universal clairvoyance, predicting the injury to the Jets star QB mere hours before it actually happened.

User @DaddyZaslav on Twitter (X), two hours before the Jets and Bills kicked off their respective seasons, accurately wrote that Aaron Rodgers would suffer an Achilles injury, going viral in the process for his scary yet accurate foresight.

“Aaron Rodgers is going to tear his Achilles on a rain drenched MetLife turf in 2.5 hours,” the user wrote.

On the surface, that just seems malicious, as predicting injuries is never a fun or worthwhile exercise for anyone. But @DaddyZaslav had his reasons. He made sure to point out that playing on the rain-soaked turf isn't exactly a recipe for the veteran Jets quarterback to escape their game against the Bills, a team that went 13-3 last season, unscathed.

“40 year old QB on rain drenched turf against the best team in football what could go wrong am I right,” the fan added.

Of all the things to predict, it's quite unfortunate that the user hit on his injury prediction for Aaron Rodgers, which is an overall sucky situation for both Jets fans and fans of the NFL in general. Like the replies on the user's tweets point out, maybe he could put his clairvoyance to use in a romantic setting or in contexts that help humanity as a whole. It's not too late for @DaddyZaslav, however. Perhaps he can declare that winning the MVP award is in the cards for Zach Wilson to at least make Jets fans feel a whole lot better.