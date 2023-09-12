If Aaron Rodgers really did tear his Achilles tendon, he's facing a year-long recovery and a disappointing early end to his first season with the New York Jets. NBA superstar Kevin Durant knows that pain all too well. He famously tore his Achilles in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals, leading to the end (kind of) of the Golden State Warriors dynasty. Durant took to Twitter to express his thoughts on the Rodgers injury.

“I’m so sick right now. Get well soon 8,” Durant wrote, referring to Rodgers' new jersey number.

Durant missed most of the 2019 NBA Playoffs recovering from a calf strain, but the Warriors made it to the Finals without him. However, after they went down 3-1 to the Toronto Raptors, Durant rushed his return to the court to save the season. Durant hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter, then his Achilles ruptured. The Warriors won the game but lost the series, and Durant missed the entire next season. He never played for the Warriors again.

Aaron Rodgers also suffered a minor calf strain during OTAs this offseason. It's possible that a lingering issue led to a more serious injury.

After Kevin Durant's injury, a video surfaced of his calf trembling, a telltale sign of the Achilles tendon popping. A close-up of Rodgers' calf Monday night apparently shows the same movement, which is a bad sign for the Jets. Head coach Robert Saleh fears that it is an Achilles injury, and said “it's not good.”

The Jets expect to be without Rodgers for the remainder of the season. Zach Wilson will replace him at quarterback, and the Rodgers-Jets experiment will have to wait another year.