Jets get brutal Duane Brown news ahead of Week 1 matchup vs. Ravens

The New York Jets can’t catch a break. Speaking to reporters on Friday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said that offensive tackle Duane Brown won’t play in the team’s Week 1 contest vs. the Baltimore Ravens, per the team’s Twitter account.

What a big blow to the Jets offensive line ahead of Week 1 vs. the Ravens.

Brown, who was signed back in August as injury insurance for Mekhi Becton, is now dealing with an injury of his own. And it might not be a short-term one either, as Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Brown could land on the Injured Reserve.

The five-time Pro Bowler suffered a shoulder injury that kept him out of practice for each of the last two days, so it’s not entirely surprising to see him set to miss the contest vs. the Ravens.

That means that New York will be without its starting quarterback, starting left tackle and backup left tackle heading into Week 1.

Saleh did say that the team will be “gathering more information”, so there should be more clarity on Brown’s timetable at some point.

For Jets fans, it’s hard not to have a pit of anxiety in the stomach at the moment. For the first time in a long time, fans had a ton of optimism around this team all summer long, only to watch as some of its most pivotal players have succumbed to injury before the season has even started.

Hopefully, Duane Brown won’t be sidelined for too long, for the sake of Jets fans.