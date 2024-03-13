The New York Jets are acquiring right tackle Morgan Moses in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.
The Jets are receiving Morgan Moses and a fourth-round pick (No. 134 overall), and Moses is expected to be the starting right tackle as New York seeks protection for Aaron Rodgers. The Ravens are receiving a fourth-round pick (No. 112) and a sixth-round pick (No. 218), according to Schefter.
So the Jets and Ravens are swapping fourth-round picks, while Baltimore picks up an extra sixth-round pick.
More to come on this story.