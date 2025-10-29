As the deadline nears, Kayvon Thibodeaux re-emerges as a potential trade talking point, even after New York exercised his fifth-year option and signaled long-term interest.

League chatter has circled back to the former No. 5 pick as contenders canvas the pass-rush market, but any hypothetical deal would collide with the Giants’ public posture and price. Thibodeaux has flashed in stretches this fall while sharing edge duties with rookie Abdul Carter, which keeps his name in rival front offices’ files even if an actual move remains unlikely.

ESPN’s latest deadline rundown points to a different kind of Giants activity. Dan Graziano identifies offensive lineman Evan Neal as an under-the-radar trade candidate: a 25-year-old former No. 7 pick who has bounced between tackle and guard without sticking and is headed for free agency after the season.

With so many teams hunting OL depth, New York could recoup a pick if the price is right. The Giants may also explore late-round value on other stalled investments, receiver Jalin Hyatt has interest in a fresh start, and OL Joshua Ezeudu (IR-designated to return) fits the ever-present league need up front. Crucially, Graziano adds he was “firmly told” the Giants are not looking to move Thibodeaux, suggesting any calls on the edge rusher are being met with a hard no, as noticed by ESPN.

For New York, that split focus makes sense: protect cornerstone pieces, shop from positions where development has stalled, and stack picks without detonating the core. Moving Neal would clear a logjam and potentially open snaps for younger linemen while providing modest draft capital for a roster that still needs breadth.

Penalties and officiating haven’t helped the vibes, either. Thibodeaux vented after a controversial Week 8 “tush push” sequence versus the Eagles, when his apparent strip of Jalen Hurts was wiped out by an early forward-progress whistle.

He called the explanation “bulls**t,” noting how difficult it is for defenders to know when a play is truly over, one of several calls that compounded a 38-20 loss and kept pressure squarely on a 2-6 team trying to stem the slide.

With the clock ticking, expect the Giants to prioritize pragmatic, bottom-of-the-roster deals, think OL depth and WR reshuffles, while keeping the door shut on moving their blue-chip edge. Thibodeaux’s name may trend, but the firmer action likely comes from quieter places on the depth chart.