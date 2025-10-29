The Kansas City Chiefs are set to bring back a familiar face just in time for their Week 9 clash against the Buffalo Bills. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, veteran defensive tackle Mike Pennel is set to visit the Chiefs on Wednesday after being released by the Cincinnati Bengals, with an agreement expected pending a physical. The move marks a third stint for the 12-year veteran and two-time Super Bowl champion, who won titles with the Chiefs in 2020 and 2024.

Pennel’s potential reunion comes on the heels of a viral moment from star defensive lineman Chris Jones, who passionately endorsed his former teammate’s return. In a follow-up post, Schultz took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share the original clip after first reporting that the Chiefs were exploring a reunion. The post quickly gained traction across the platform. Jones’ accolades include three Super Bowl titles, six Pro Bowl selections, three First-Team All-Pro honors, and the 2022 AFC Defensive Player of the Year award.

In the viral clip, Jones spoke candidly about what Pennel means to the locker room.

“Mike Pennel is a heck of a locker room guy” Jones said to reporters Tuesday afternoon. “We gotta get my brother back.”

The defensive tackle's experience and size make him a strong fit for a Chiefs front that has held up well statistically but remains vulnerable in key areas. Kansas City ranks between 11th and 15th in various league metrics against the run, allowing between 100 and 106 rushing yards per game. However, they’ve struggled to contain interior rushing attacks and mobile quarterbacks, giving up the sixth-most rushing yards to opposing signal-callers (26.7 per game) and the fifth-most runs of 10 yards or more this season. Pennel’s arrival would provide needed depth and fresh legs ahead of Sunday’s pivotal AFC matchup against Josh Allen and the Bills.

More than a depth signing, this move signals a chemistry boost for a contender built on trust. After falling just short of a three-peat in Super Bowl 59, Jones’ public backing highlights Pennel’s impact beyond numbers — a veteran leader whose presence reinforces the accountability and championship DNA driving the Chiefs’ pursuit of redemption and another Lombardi Trophy.