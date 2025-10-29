The Indianapolis Colts (7-1) travel to Acrisure Stadium in Week 9 for a Sunday showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3). This clash brings one of the NFL’s most dangerous offenses to the Steel City.

The Colts have been nearly unstoppable this season. Quarterback Daniel Jones is playing the best football of his career. Running back Jonathan Taylor is in the midst of an MVP-caliber campaign. Note that Indianapolis has scored 30 or more points in six of its eight games. They have showcased elite balance, rhythm, and efficiency. Against a Steelers defense that has given up 30-plus points four times this year, the Colts are poised to keep the fireworks coming.

Struggling Steelers

For Pittsburgh, this home game looms large after back-to-back losses. Sure, the Steelers’ offense, led by Aaron Rodgers, has found life in spurts. However, the team’s defense has collapsed under pressure. They have struggled to stop the run and failed to generate turnovers at the same clip as in past years. TJ Watt has also been a shadow of his game-wrecker seld. Needless to say, he’ll need a herculean effort to slow down a Colts team that can beat opponents in multiple ways. Rodgers and wideout DK Metcalf have developed strong chemistry, but the Steelers could find themselves overmatched against an Indianapolis squad firing on all cylinders.

Here we will look at and discuss some bold predictions for the game between the Steelers and the Colts in Week 9 of the 2025 NFL season.

Jonathan Taylor dominates

The Jonathan Taylor show continues to roll through 2025. Week 9 should be no exception. The Colts star is playing at an MVP level. He combines power, vision, and acceleration to devastate opposing defenses. He is also coming off a three-touchdown, 153-yard performance in a 38-14 rout of the Titans. Now, Taylor enters Sunday’s game with 850 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns through eight weeks. He’s also become more versatile, already tallying 25 receptions for 206 yards and two scores through the air.

The Steelers, meanwhile, have been abysmal against the run. They currently rank 19th in rushing defense. Pittsburgh has often lost gap discipline and missed tackles at the second level. Against a Colts offensive line that’s controlling the line of scrimmage better than any in football, this is a nightmare matchup.

Taylor surpasses 150 total yards and scores multiple touchdowns again. He will punish the Steelers with both brute force and finesse. If the Colts build an early lead, expect them to ride Taylor heavily in the second half to wear down Pittsburgh’s defense and put the game away.

Daniel Jones has his best passing game yet

If 2025 has proven anything, it’s that Jones’ renaissance in Indianapolis is real. Under coach Shane Steichen’s system, Jones has flourished. Last week, he completed 21 of 29 passes for 272 yards and three touchdowns. It was his most efficient performance to date.

Now, he faces a Steelers secondary that has been torched by nearly every quality quarterback they’ve faced. With that, Jones should continue his ascent. Pittsburgh's cornerbacks have been particularly vulnerable on deep crossers and play-action looks. These are two staples of Indianapolis’ offensive design. With Michael Pittman Jr, Josh Downs, and Alec Pierce forming one of the league’s most underrated receiving trios, the Colts are built to exploit these weaknesses.

Jones sets a new season high in passing yards. He will eclipse the 300-yard mark for the first time this year while tossing three or more touchdowns. It’s another statement game for a quarterback who’s proving he’s a legitimate difference-maker.

Aaron Rodgers struggles again against an elite defense

For all his pedigree and leadership, Aaron Rodgers finds himself in another tough spot. The veteran has given Pittsburgh’s offense stability and poise. However, his efficiency has dipped over the past few weeks. In last Sunday’s 35-25 loss to the Packers, Rodgers completed 24 of 36 passes for 219 yards and two touchdowns. Those are not enough to keep pace in a shootout.

The Colts’ front seven is relentless. Meanwhile, the secondary has quietly been one of the NFL’s stingiest units. They’ve forced 15 turnovers through eight games and excel at disguising coverages. Rodgers could find himself second-guessing throws under pressure.

He will post one of his worst statistical games of the season. Rodgers will fail to reach 200 passing yards and will throw at least one interception as the Colts’ defense clamps down.

Colts bury Steelers on the road

This matchup has all the makings of a blowout. The Steelers’ defense looks worn down and outmatched. Their pass coverage has been suspect and offense lacks the explosiveness to keep up with a juggernaut like Indianapolis.

Expect the Colts to dominate from start to finish. They will control time of possession and dictate the pace of play. Taylor will carve up the Steelers’ front seven, Jones will deliver another crisp, turnover-free performance, and the defense will frustrate Rodgers all afternoon. Indianapolis will win, 34–17, improving to 8-1.