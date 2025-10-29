Recently, the wife of Russell Wilson, Ciara, celebrated her 40th birthday, and a surprise party was thrown that included a guest list of his teammates, including Jameis Winston, Brian Burns, and the injured Malik Nabers.

It looked like a fun time. A video posted by Ciara on social media from her birthday party went viral, and it showed Wilson, Winston, Burns, and Nabers dancing together.

Good Times with my homies for life!

Jameis, BBurns 🕷️, & the one & only LEEK!

Celebrating the 👑 @Ciara 🎂 https://t.co/PMmwRjIm4D — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) October 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

While the Giants are 2-6, the vibes are still high. They are coming off a blowout loss to their division rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, in Week 8.

Giants QB Russell Wilson reacts to his wife Ciara's birthday party

Wilson quote-posted Complex Sports' post on X, formerly Twitter, and reacted to the video. “Good Times with my homies for life!” Wilson wrote. “Jameis, BBurns [spider emoji], & the one & only LEEK! Celebrating the [crown emoji] Ciara [birthday cake emoji].”

Article Continues Below

Clearly, Ciara had a birthday bash. The surprise birthday party was star-studded, and it likely took place in the Big Apple. Wilson's teammates were in attendance.

Wilson and Ciara got married in July 2016. Previously, Wilson was married to Ashton Meem. They were high school sweethearts, but they got divorced in April 2014 after a couple of years of marriage. Ciara had a stepson from her past relationship with Future, but she has several children with Wilson as well.

Currently, Wilson is the backup quarterback for the Giants. He was brought in during free agency, along with Winston, to battle for the starting job. The Giants also drafted Jaxson Dart out of Ole Miss in the first round of the NFL Draft, and he is currently their starter.

Before his benching, Wilson threw for 786 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions. His best game of the season came in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys.

While the Giants lost, Wilson threw for 450 yards and three touchdowns. He did throw an interception that would ultimately cost his team the game.