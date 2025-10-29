After a gut-wrenching Game 3 loss in extra innings, the Toronto Blue Jays rebounded with a strong 6-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the World Series.

22-year-old starter Trey Yesavage will take the mound for Toronto in Wednesday night’s Game 5, and he was sure to explain that this season has prepared him for what might be the biggest contest of the year.

“Each day I learn something new. I take something away from my game or someone else’s game,” Yesavage told Kristina Ruther of SportsNet. “So just stacking all those up this entire season has led me to this point.”

Yesavage has been a key contributor during the Blue Jays’ postseason run. He has posted a 4.26 ERA across four starts and has enjoyed moments of dominance.

The Pottstown native tossed four innings, struck out five batters, and only surrendered two runs in the Game 1 win. RBI singles from Kike Hernandez and Will Smith accounted for the Dodgers’ runs. Notably, Yesavage did not allow any home runs.

“It’s hard not to trust him,” infielder Ernie Clement said of Yesavage. “He has so much poise and he makes big pitches in big spots,” Clement added. “So right now, there’s not a whole lot of guys you’d rather have going.”

Yesavage has appreciated the support he has received from his teammates and will try to keep Los Angeles at bay as the Blue Jays attempt to grab a series lead.

“It’s massive,” Yesavage said of the team’s assistance. “Being a rookie that’s 22 years old and having that weight put on your shoulders, it’s a big deal. But everyone in this clubhouse has my back.”